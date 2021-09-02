Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 377,318 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 1,009.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,318 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Cousins Properties worth $15,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after acquiring an additional 733,176 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,103,000 after purchasing an additional 176,751 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,158,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,371,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,835,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.04. 7,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,275. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $40.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

