Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.53. 92,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,707. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.46. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

