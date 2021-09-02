Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 4,484 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $9,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $32,000. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.14.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $292.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,730. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $364.87 and its 200-day moving average is $347.80. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.20 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a PE ratio of 100.30, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $2,792,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total transaction of $2,336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,199 shares of company stock worth $113,214,756 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

