Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 5,810 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.16. 196,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,295,529. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.65 and its 200-day moving average is $88.07. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $105.81. The stock has a market cap of $191.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.