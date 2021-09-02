Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 6,899 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,005 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.39. The stock had a trading volume of 29,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $142.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.64.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

