Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Danone in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Danone in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Danone in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.13 ($70.75).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €61.81 ($72.72) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €60.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €59.28. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

