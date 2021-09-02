DAOBet Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.60 Million (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $257.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAOBet has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,357.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.43 or 0.01342107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.54 or 0.00404273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00364572 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00034694 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002994 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.