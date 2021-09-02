Dash Acquisitions Inc. Acquires 1,174 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.5% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. United Bank raised its position in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 33.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in Apple by 25.5% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 64,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $152.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

