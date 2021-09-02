DATA Market Capitalization Achieves $7.22 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One DATA coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DATA has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $511,055.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00126793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.66 or 0.00805941 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00047649 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

