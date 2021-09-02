Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.050-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-$248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.01 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.280 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.32. 55,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172,961. Datadog has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -803.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.24.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,384,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,340,555.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $761,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,134,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,432,906 shares of company stock valued at $182,511,080. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

