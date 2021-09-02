Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $37.53 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,000. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.