Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Down 12.7% in August

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 840,100 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 962,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 600.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DVDCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a $13.30 target price on Davide Campari-Milano and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.15.

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

