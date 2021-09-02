Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.84. Davis Select International ETF shares last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 18,259 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.21.

