Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.46. Davis Select Worldwide ETF shares last traded at $31.36, with a volume of 11,594 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.