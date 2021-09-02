Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Down 13.7% in August

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the July 29th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Dawson Geophysical stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,035. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55. Dawson Geophysical has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the first quarter worth $103,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the first quarter worth $113,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 630.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 63,236 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,597 shares during the period. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

