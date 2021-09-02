Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Down 3.5%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.93 and last traded at $26.93. Approximately 449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 114,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

Several analysts recently commented on DAWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $113,066,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $52,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,434,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,095,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $20,925,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

