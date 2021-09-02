Decentral Games Reaches Market Cap of $111.14 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $111.14 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for about $353.19 or 0.00720588 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00066199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00132679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.74 or 0.00156558 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.15 or 0.07598149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,155.08 or 1.00288051 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.24 or 0.00855340 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 314,679 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

