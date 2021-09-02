Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Reaches $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 47.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $137,768.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.25 or 0.00139383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00818501 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00047841 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.