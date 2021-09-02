DECOIN Hits Market Cap of $16.29 Million (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000596 BTC on exchanges. DECOIN has a total market cap of $16.29 million and approximately $449,392.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,696,074 coins and its circulating supply is 55,409,584 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

