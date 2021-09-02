DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and $762.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000998 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00035253 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00023794 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,552,333 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars.

