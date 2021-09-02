DeepOnion (ONION) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $762.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $762.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000998 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00035253 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00023794 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,552,333 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

