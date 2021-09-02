DEEPSPACE Market Capitalization Tops $2.90 Million (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $207,802.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEEPSPACE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00064776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00133405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.08 or 0.00156865 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.75 or 0.07553412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003238 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,686.57 or 0.99821167 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.03 or 0.00980461 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,267,129 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEPSPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEPSPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.