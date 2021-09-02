DeFinition Trading 38.9% Higher Over Last Week (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. DeFinition has a market cap of $332,651.82 and approximately $28.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFinition coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFinition has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFinition alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00064784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00133216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00156322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,769.76 or 0.07628753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,470.31 or 1.00111697 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.23 or 0.00803863 BTC.

DeFinition Coin Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu . DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

DeFinition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFinition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFinition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFinition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFinition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.