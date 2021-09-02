DeFiSocial Gaming Hits Market Capitalization of $5.15 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00067301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00132428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.35 or 0.00155739 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,756.57 or 0.07563716 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,568.48 or 0.99804335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.79 or 0.00853295 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

