DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 295,306 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 142.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,306 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,167 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,520 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,162,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,627,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

NYSE:TME opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

