DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 9,204 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

State Street stock opened at $91.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $94.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.50 and a 200-day moving average of $84.16.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

