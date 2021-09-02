Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Barclays

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.89% from the company’s current price.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €162.82 ($191.55).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €130.20 ($153.18) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €120.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

