Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €180.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €180.00 ($211.76) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DHER. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €162.82 ($191.55).

ETR DHER traded up €7.60 ($8.94) during trading on Thursday, hitting €130.20 ($153.18). 671,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The business has a 50 day moving average of €120.73 and a 200-day moving average of €116.50.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

