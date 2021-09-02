Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $18,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,217,000 after buying an additional 150,911 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

