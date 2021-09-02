Delphy (DPY) Reaches Market Cap of $718,282.61

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 43.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, Delphy has traded 63.7% higher against the US dollar. One Delphy coin can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Delphy has a market cap of $718,282.61 and approximately $94,441.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00060250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00125608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.72 or 0.00804179 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00047628 BTC.

About Delphy

DPY is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

