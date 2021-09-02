DeltaChain (DELTA) Trading Down 81.5% Over Last Week

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.37 or 0.00378627 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001529 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $596.78 or 0.01199527 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

