Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Trading Up 5.3%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.92 and last traded at $73.92. Approximately 3,464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 863,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEN shares. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Denbury in the second quarter valued at about $15,725,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Denbury by 227.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 480,971 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth about $732,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth about $7,678,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

