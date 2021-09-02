DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.900-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $62.54. The stock had a trading volume of 72,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,400. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $38,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

