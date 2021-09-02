DePay (DEPAY) Trading Up 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, DePay has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00003072 BTC on major exchanges. DePay has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $35,311.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00066199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00132679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.74 or 0.00156558 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.15 or 0.07598149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,155.08 or 1.00288051 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.24 or 0.00855340 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

