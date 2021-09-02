Derek J. Maetzold Sells 10,000 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $745,600.00.

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.60. The stock had a trading volume of 242,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,772. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.40.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth $120,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

