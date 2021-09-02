Deri Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $323,823.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and $323,823.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00065251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00134138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.94 or 0.00157303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.81 or 0.07575832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,577.26 or 1.00055353 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.84 or 0.00806948 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

