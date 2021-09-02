DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Hits $10.37

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $270.56 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 49.6% against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $10.37 or 0.00020830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00064776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00133405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.08 or 0.00156865 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.75 or 0.07553412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003238 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,686.57 or 0.99821167 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.03 or 0.00980461 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.