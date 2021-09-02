Dero Reaches One Day Volume of $754,055.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Dero has a market capitalization of $127.68 million and $754,055.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $11.86 or 0.00024417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,585.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,739.51 or 0.07696715 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $653.09 or 0.01344199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.19 or 0.00372938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.67 or 0.00137216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.45 or 0.00614281 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.04 or 0.00500220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.91 or 0.00347663 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

