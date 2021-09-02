Desktop Metal (DM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM):

8/31/2021 – Desktop Metal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

8/30/2021 – Desktop Metal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

8/24/2021 – Desktop Metal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

8/23/2021 – Desktop Metal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

7/12/2021 – Desktop Metal had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $9.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

Get Desktop Metal Inc alerts:

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,030,000 after buying an additional 3,074,140 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,972,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,694 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.