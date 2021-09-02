Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €23.00 Price Target

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) received a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TAG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.62 ($31.32).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

ETR:TEG opened at €28.57 ($33.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.26. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a fifty-two week high of €29.37 ($34.55).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.