Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €4.47 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €4.47 ($5.26) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 47.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LHA. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.50 ($8.82).

LHA stock opened at €8.49 ($9.99) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.50. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

