Devery (EVE) Price Tops $0.0045 on Exchanges

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Devery has a total market capitalization of $286,045.65 and $7,453.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Devery has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Devery Coin Profile

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The official website for Devery is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

