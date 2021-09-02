Dfyn Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.21 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $18.60 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001636 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00065337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00134145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00156710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.60 or 0.07687212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,441.11 or 0.99974799 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.28 or 0.00801315 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 22,980,252 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

