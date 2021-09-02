dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Tops $1.19 on Major Exchanges

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002384 BTC on major exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $20.23 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00061425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00121070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.45 or 0.00808529 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00047489 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,052,208 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

