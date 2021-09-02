Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,658.13 ($47.79).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DGE. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,940 ($51.48) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total value of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88). Insiders have acquired a total of 237 shares of company stock valued at $852,670 over the last 90 days.

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,561 ($46.52) on Thursday. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,443.50 ($31.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,641 ($47.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,521.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,306.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.19 billion and a PE ratio of 31.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 44.59 ($0.58) dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

