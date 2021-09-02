Diamond (DMD) Price Up 4% This Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.02 or 0.00006093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $10.93 million and $29,279.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,625,675 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

