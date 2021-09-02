DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Trading Down 4.7%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s share price was down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 8.72 and last traded at 8.77. Approximately 517,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 49,035,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.20.

Separately, Atlantic Securities downgraded DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 10.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $19,088,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $695,013,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at about $3,535,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at about $4,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

About DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

