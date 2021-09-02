DIGG (DIGG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $543,495.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. DIGG has a total market cap of $28.71 million and approximately $543,495.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can now be bought for $50,771.74 or 1.02827474 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DIGG has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00065479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00133688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00156592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.06 or 0.07655714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,516.52 or 1.00285298 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.18 or 0.00804405 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 566 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

