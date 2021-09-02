Digitalcoin Market Cap Reaches $317,532.28 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $317,532.28 and $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,510.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.40 or 0.07663874 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $665.43 or 0.01344036 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.38 or 0.00376453 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.00136834 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.87 or 0.00611738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.95 or 0.00411926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.72 or 0.00365010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,718,188 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

