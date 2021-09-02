Dimecoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $611.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $611.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00095185 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

